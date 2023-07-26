As announced earlier, OpenAI’s ChatGPT app is now available for Android. However, not everyone is getting it right now. This is available to download in the U.S., India, Brazil, and Bangladesh from the Google Play Store. However, It will be available to more countries over the next week.

The company announced the iOS app two months ago. It was first launched in the U.S. first before being made available more widely a few days later.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT App is Now Available for Android

Up until now, Android users could still use the popular AI-powered ChatGPT chatbot on their phones via a mobile web browser. However now after the launch of the Android app, users will be able to use the ChatGPT in a friendlier interface.

The listing on the Google Play Store reveals that the app is free. It can sync your history across devices and will incorporate the latest improvements from OpenAI as and when they become available.

You can use the app to get answers to questions, find creative inspiration, learn stuff, create summaries, get advice, draft messages, and so on.

The ChatGPT app for iPhone saw a huge number of downloads upon its release. So OpenAI will be expecting to see the same for the Android version.

OpenAI just launched customized instructions for ChatGPT. Now users don’t have to write the same instruction prompts to the chatbot every time they interact with it. We are hoping to get this feature in the app as well.

