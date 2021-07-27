OpenSignal Ranks Zong No. 1 in Terms of network experiences

OpenSignal- an independent global standard for analyzing consumer mobile experiences has ranked Zong as the No. 1 mobile operator. In its latest Network Experiences report July 2021, OpenSignal has recognized Zong best for providing the top seven services that are Video Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, 4G Availability, games experience, voice app experience, and 4G Coverage Experience.

The report analyzed the mobile network experience of the four nationwide mobile network operators in Pakistan for the time span of 90 days. As expected, Zong was the winner in video experiences, download speed experiences, 4G availability, and 4G coverage experience. The mobile operator was the joint winner in the rest of the services which means it was the only operator that performed best in all the seven services examined by the report.

OpenSignal Ranked Zong No. 1 in Terms of network experiences

As mentioned above, Zong emerged as a winner by scoring 58.4 points in Video Experience, which means its users enjoyed faster loading times and less stalling as compared to other operators.

Playing multiplayer mobile games over wireless networks is challenging for our users in Pakistan. As far as the game experience is concerned, Two operators, Zong and Jazz Emerged as a winner by scoring same points 34.1.

OpenSource voice app experience also had two winners, Zong, and Jazz.

Zong was again the winner in the Download speed experience which means its users enjoyed the fastest Download Speed Experience of 11.5 Mbps in Pakistan — 0.8 Mbps faster than those seen by Jazz users (10.7 Mbps). Higher Download Speeds are the ultimate determinant of good connectivity: with faster speed, the overall internet browsing experience becomes rich.

The same goes for the Upload Speed Experience that has to be great to ensure faster incoming and outgoing data exchange over a mobile connection. Zong shares upload speed experience with Jazz. This is because Zong’s Upload Experience score dropped by 0.7 Mbps (13.7%) to 4.3 Mbps, while Jazz’s increased by a modest 0.1 Mbps (2.3%) to 4.5 Mbps.

Zong also outshined in the two most crucial areas ie; 4G availability and coverage. The operator got 8.9 points when it comes to 4G availability and 5.9 for 4G coverage getting the top slot out of four operators.

