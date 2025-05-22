Operation Sindoor Fallout: India Launches Digital Crackdown on Its Youth

In the aftermath of India’s botched military campaign, Operation Sindoor, the country appears to be shifting its focus inward, targeting its citizens in a sweeping and questionable crackdown post Operation Sindoor Fallout. What began as a retaliatory military operation against Pakistan has now morphed into a domestic witch hunt. First, a young female travel vlogger was accused of espionage. Now, the arrest of an 18-year-old student for alleged cyberterrorism raises serious concerns about due process, civil liberties, and the growing scapegoating of Indian youth.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 21, 2025, arrested Jasim Shahnawaz Ansari, a class-12 science student from Nadiad, accusing him of launching over 50 cyberattacks on Indian government websites. The teenager, who reportedly failed his recent exams, has been painted as a “cyberterrorist” responsible for defacing official domains and disrupting digital infrastructure during the tense days of Operation Sindoor.

Authorities claim Ansari was the mastermind behind a Telegram group named AnonSec, where juveniles allegedly coordinated Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks using open-source tools and tutorials found on YouTube and GitHub. Using apps like Termux and PyDroid, the group supposedly targeted defense, aviation, and urban development websites, many of which carried slogans like, “India may have started it, but we will be the ones to finish it.”

Operation Sindoor Fallout: War Ends, But the Blame Game Begins

The arrest, however, has raised eyebrows in both cybersecurity circles and human rights groups. Critics argue that India’s rush to name and shame its own youth for a few low-level DDoS attacks, most of which were amateurish in execution, may be an attempt to shift attention away from its embarrassing missteps in Operation Sindoor, which failed to gain strategic or diplomatic traction.

A New Delhi-based security analyst who wished to remain anonymous stated that what’s happening in India right now is a classic example of deflection.

Rather than owning up to poor intelligence and a rushed military decision, the government is now hunting for scapegoats to create a domestic narrative of victory, even if it comes at the expense of its own citizens.

While the volume of the attacks may have triggered alarms, experts note that none of the incidents caused lasting damage to national infrastructure. “Calling this cyberterrorism is a stretch,” said a cybersecurity researcher from Bangalore. “These were kids playing with open-source tools, not state-sponsored actors deploying sophisticated malware. The government’s response seems grossly disproportionate.”

ATS officials, however, maintain that the timing of the attacks coincides with Operation Sindoor therefore, it cannot be ignored. They are also investigating possible foreign links, alleging the involvement of “hostile entities” without offering concrete evidence.

One more juvenile, reportedly aged 17, is also under investigation.

This is the second high-profile case in just weeks. Earlier in May, a popular female TikToker was arrested on espionage charges, allegedly for being a Pakistani spy. The charges came amid rising anti-Pakistan sentiment, fanned by nationalist media in the wake of the military operation. Yet no hard evidence has been made public in either case, fueling accusations that India is silencing dissent and projecting failures as victories.

ALSO READ: 10 Million Indians Searched “Ceasefire” on Google Amid Escalation With Pakistan