Operators Complete 90% 4G Infrastructure Upgrades in AJ&K and GB

Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) in Pakistan have successfully rolled out mobile broadband services across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), overcoming difficult terrain and extreme weather conditions to bring high-speed internet to some of the country’s most underserved regions.

According to industry sources, nearly 90% of telecom infrastructure in the two regions has now been upgraded to 4G, meeting the mandatory rollout requirements set by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) following the 2021 spectrum auction.

4G upgrades AJ&K and GB: Expanding Digital Reach in Remote Regions

The latest upgrades mean that residents in AJ&K and GB can now access reliable mobile broadband services, a long-awaited development in areas where connectivity has historically been weak or unavailable. Operators confirmed that 4G data enablement on upgraded sites is complete, marking a major milestone in expanding digital access to communities spread across mountains and valleys.

A PTA spokesperson highlighted the broader benefits of the development, noting that expanded mobile broadband services will not only improve digital inclusion but also stimulate tourism, e-commerce, telehealth, and online education in the region.

Meeting Regulatory Commitments

The 2021 spectrum auction required operators to enhance coverage in underserved areas as part of their license obligations. By investing in upgraded networks for data services, CMOs have fulfilled those commitments while also responding to long-standing public demand for dependable internet access.

PTA officials confirmed they are closely monitoring network quality and expansion efforts, particularly given the climatic challenges that often disrupt connectivity in AJ&K and GB. Additional improvements are expected as telecom companies continue to invest in next-generation technologies.

Future Impact on Digital Economy

Industry experts believe that the improved 4G penetration will have a far-reaching impact on socio-economic development in these regions. Better internet access is expected to create new opportunities for local entrepreneurs, expand access to online learning platforms, and support healthcare delivery through telemedicine.

Connectivity is a game-changer for remote communities. AJ&K and GB stand to benefit immensely as reliable 4G networks open up new avenues in tourism, business, and digital services.

With Pakistan aiming to bridge the digital divide nationwide, the rollout in AJ&K and GB is seen as a critical step toward inclusive growth, ensuring that even remote areas are connected to the country’s evolving digital economy.

