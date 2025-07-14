Operators Say 5G Rollout in Pakistan ‘Almost Impossible’ Under Current Conditions

The rollout of 5G in Pakistan faces a serious setback as mobile network operators (MNOs) voice growing concerns over an array of structural and policy challenges that they argue make investment in next-generation technology untenable.This stark warning has been highlighted in a comprehensive report released Monday by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which sheds light on the state of mobile connectivity in the country.

Despite repeated public commitments by successive governments since 2021 to conduct 5G spectrum auctions, there has been little tangible progress. Mobile operators remain sceptical, not due to a lack of interest in technological advancement, but due to a deteriorating business environment marked by poor returns and mounting operational burdens.

With the lowest-in-the-world average revenue per user (ARPU), exorbitantly high taxes, low adoption of 4G/smartphones, and multiple other outstanding sector issues, it will be extremely challenging to convince our parent companies to invest in 5G roll out in Pakistan.

Lowest ARPU in the World and High Taxation

At the heart of operators’ hesitation is Pakistan’s average revenue per user (ARPU), which is among the lowest globally, making it increasingly difficult for telecom companies to cover operational costs, let alone invest in new technologies like 5G.

In addition, Pakistan’s telecom sector is subject to exorbitantly high taxes at both federal and provincial levels. These include a 15% withholding tax on mobile users and sales tax that varies by province, reaching as high as 19.5%. Operators argue that this overtaxation stifles growth and deters investment.

Severe Spectrum Deficit Amid Global Progress

According to the GSMA, Pakistan ranks among countries with the least spectrum allocated to mobile operators, just 274 MHz, compared to the ITU’s recommended 840 MHz.

The government, however, holds over 600 MHz of spectrum, including the highly valuable 700 MHz to 3,500 MHz bands, which it has yet to auction. Industry sources fear that releasing this spectrum would come with pressure to immediately launch 5G services, something they argue they are not currently positioned to do profitably.

Moreover, the government’s priority appears to be maximizing auction revenues, rather than ensuring affordable access and long-term economic growth.

High Energy Costs and Blackout Disruptions

Adding to the list of grievances is Pakistan’s unreliable power infrastructure. Energy costs represent a significant portion of the expense of running mobile tower sites, and frequent power outages have led to repeated internet service disruptions across the country.

In January 2023, widespread blackouts shut down hundreds of mobile towers, pushing parts of the country to the brink of a telecommunications blackout.

Further compounding the problem, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) does not recognize telecom as an industrial sector, which forces operators to pay higher commercial energy tariffs, increasing their financial burden.

Unpredictable Internet Shutdowns Hamper Confidence

Pakistan’s frequent and often unannounced internet shutdowns, typically carried out for security reasons, have also severely impacted the confidence of telecom operators and users alike. These disruptions not only cut off access for millions of users but also paralyze economic activity, particularly among remote workers, e-commerce businesses, and online education providers.

Low Smartphone and 4G Penetration

The problem is further compounded by low smartphone adoption and slow 4G penetration. According to industry estimates, nearly 40% of mobile users in Pakistan still use non-smartphones. With limited user uptake, the business case for expensive infrastructure upgrades becomes even weaker.

Policy Disconnect Hindering Progress

Successive governments have announced 5G plans but failed to execute them. Despite three different administrations promising 5G auctions since 2021, not a single one has been conducted. The inconsistency has bred industry mistrust and eroded momentum.

Meanwhile, regional and global peers such as India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have already moved ahead with commercial 5G services, widening the digital divide between Pakistan and its neighbors.

What This Means for Pakistan’s Digital Future

The cumulative effect of these challenges paints a bleak picture for the future of 5G in Pakistan. If unresolved, the delay in 5G adoption could further entrench Pakistan’s status as a digital laggard, impacting everything from economic competitiveness to foreign direct investment in the tech sector.

The ADB report highlights the need for a cohesive national telecom policy, one that ensures:

Affordable spectrum allocation

Industry recognition in power tariffs

Reliable energy infrastructure

Tax rationalization

Greater protection against arbitrary internet shutdowns

Without these reforms, mobile operators argue, Pakistan’s 5G ambitions will remain aspirational, not actionable.

While the technology and spectrum exist, the economic and regulatory climate in Pakistan is pushing telecom providers toward caution rather than innovation. Unless the government addresses these foundational issues with urgency and foresight, the promise of 5G and the broader vision of Digital Pakistan will remain out of reach.