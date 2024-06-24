Oppo is reportedly developing a new A-series smartphone, and leaked images of the alleged device have surfaced online, as per a report. These images showcase the design of the camera module along with the arrangement of keys and slots. The camera module bears a resemblance to an older iPhone model. The report also indicates that the rumoured Oppo phone has appeared on several certification sites, which hints at some of its camera specifications and an imminent launch in India.

Leaked images from a 91Mobiles report suggest that the upcoming Oppo A-series smartphone might feature a rear camera module resembling that of the iPhone 12. The two camera units are vertically arranged within a slightly raised, square-shaped camera island positioned in the top left corner of the rear panel. Adjacent to the camera sensors is an LED unit. The rumoured Oppo handset is depicted in a blue colour variant.

OPPO A-Series Smartphone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online

The leaks also revealed the right and bottom edges of the purported Oppo A-series handset. The right edge houses the volume rocker and the power button, while the bottom edge features a USB Type-C port, a microphone, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grille. The smartphone will boast a flat display with chamfered edges, housing a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera sensor.

According to the same report, the anticipated Oppo A-series phone is likely to come with a full-HD+ LCD screen sporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the handset will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

An Oppo smartphone bearing the model number CPH2681 appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting that this device could be the Oppo A-series phone. The BIS listing hints at an imminent launch of the model in India.

The report also mentions that the same Oppo smartphone with the model number CPH2681 appeared on the Camera FV-5 website. Although this listing does not disclose the camera sensor sizes, it suggests that the primary rear camera will have a 27.4mm focal length and f/2.0 aperture with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support. The front camera will also offer EIS support, along with a 27.7mm focal length and f/2.2 aperture.