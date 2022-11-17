The wait is now over, OPPO has just announced its new smartphone in China, A1 Pro. It brings a compelling list of specs to the midrange segment. Various reports have revealed the specs of the device. Let’s dig into it to see what are the real specs of the phone.

OPPO A1 Pro is Now Official with SD695 and 120Hz AMOLED screen

First of all, the phone has a curved 6.7-inch OLED with FHD+ resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate. OPPO A1 Pro also comes with stereo speakers. Additionally, the phone brings Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset. It comes with two memory and two storage options – 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

The previous reports have revealed that the phone will come with a 108MP main camera. This rumour turns to true as the A1 Pro lands with a 108MP main camera with a 1/1.67” sensor size and 0.64µm pixels. The second sensor on the back is a 2MP depth helper.

The phone also has a massive 4,800 mAh battery with 67W wired charging. While the software side is covered by ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. OPPO A1 Pro comes in black, blue and gold colours. The phone is available in two variants. The 8/128GB trim is going for CNY 1,799 ($255) while the 12/256GB model is CNY 2,229 (325). Open sales in China will begin on 25th November.

OPPO has not revealed any information regarding international availability. We will get more information about it in the coming days. So stay tuned.

