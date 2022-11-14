It seems like we will get a lot of smartphones from different Chinese brands especially OPPO and vivo. OPPO’s sub-brand, Realme, is also planning to introduce its Realme 10 series on November 17. Now a day before the Realme’s event, OPPO will announced its next smartphone. OPPO A1 Pro will launch on November 16 with some prominent features.

OPPO A1 Pro will Launch on November 16 with a 108MP camera

First of all, it will be a mid-range device. It will come with thin bezels and a fast refresh rate. The official teasers have also confirmed that the phone will sport a 108MP camera on the back. It will also have a secondary shooter likely a mere 2MP portrait cam. The front will have 56-degree curved sides and a single punch hole for the camera.

See Also: OPPO A58 Specs and Images Revealed in New Leaks

The company also confirms the OPPO A1 Pro will have an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The bottom bezel will measure just 2.32mm. We will get more details about the phone on Wednesday. So stay tuned for more updates.

OPPO is also working on two new Find N foldable – a clamshell, tentatively called Find N Flip and a Find N2 that is supposed to be a successor to last year’s horizontally folding device. OPPO will launch these devices by the end of this year.

For More Details Check Also: OPPO Find N2 Specs Surface Online, Will Launch in December