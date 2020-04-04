Yesterday, we got some leaked specs of OPPO A12. Now another smartphone namely OPPO A12e has appeared on the official website. The phone has appeared on the company’s Vietnamese website. Although, it was removed shortly, but going us an idea of how the phone will look like.

The leaked A12e is just a re-branded version of the OPPO A3s. Not only the design-wise, but both phones also have the same specs as well.

OPPO A12e Appears on Official Website- It is a re-branded version of the OPPO A3s

The upcoming smartphone will have a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display. It will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. Moreover, it will have 4,230 mAh battery.

Unfortunately,, this is all that we know so far about the phone. But hopefully, we will get more information about the device very soon.

As far as the specs of OPPO A12 is concerned, it will sport a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen. The waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. On the back of the phone, there is a 13 MP f/2.2 primary shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. This low-end phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

Also Check: Here are the Leaked Specs of Oppo A12