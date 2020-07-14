OPPO has unveiled the A12 back in April. Now the company has launched another version which is A12s. OPPO A12s is Now Official with Helio P35 SoC. It is not a new phone. It has almost the same specs as of A12 but with a different design. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the newly launched phone.

The smartphone has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. If you are not satisfied with the storage option, you can use a microSD card to expand the storage up to 256GB. Moreover, the phone runs the Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top. Additionally, the phone has a 6.2″ LCD of 1520×720-pixel resolution. The phone has a notch up top for the 5MP selfie camera.

At the back, there is a dual-camera setup consisting of a 13MP main and 2MP depth sensor. Moreover, there is also a fingerprint reader to keep the phone more secure. Additionally, the phone has a 4,230 mAh battery which charges through a MicroUSB port. Furthermore, the phone is available in Light Blue and Light Silver colours.

As you can see the phone has come with entry-level specs. So, the cost of the phone is also not very high. The newly launched smartphone will cost around $129.