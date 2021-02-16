Soon, Oppo A15 will launch in Pakistan. On Oppo Pakistan’s website, we can see that the official product page for the entry-level phone is already up. So, the company can make the official announcement in a coming few days.

Oppo A15 measures 7.9mm and its weigh is 175g. The phone’s shell and the frame are made of plastic, and will be available in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue. The fingerprint scanner is available at the back of the phone. The chip inside the A15 is the Helio P35 that belongs to the old 2018 generation of MediaTek chips.

OPPO A15 is Coming to Pakistan

The phone comes with microUSB 2.0 interface and has a 3.5mm headphone jack. With the help of a microSD card slot, users can expand the storage up to 256GB.

Oppo A15 is an entry-level devices with an affordable price tag. The powerhouse of the handset is backed by a 4230 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The screen of the phone has a thick chin and a teardrop notch. The 6.52” IPS LCD panel peaks at 720p and 60Hz.