



OPPO is quite active in bringin new smartphones in the market. The company is also planning to bring the Q-series smartphone tomorrow. Now, another smartphone is going to launch very soon. OPPO A15 is all ready to hit the market in India first. The phone has also appeared on Amazon revealing some key specs and design of the phone.

OPPO A15 to Launch Soon with Helio P35 SoC

First of all, the phone will have a 6.52″ waterdrop notch display. It will have a triple camera setup including a 13MP primary, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units. This is all the listing has confirmed about the phone.

But thanks to the leaks, A15 will be powered by the Helio P35 SoC. The phone will run Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 out of the box. Moreover, the phone will have a 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage onboard. The availability of more RAM/storage is not confirmed yet.

Moreover, the phone will have HD+ resolution, with a 5MP selfie shooter. Additionally, the phone will pack a 4,230 mAh battery. There will be a fingerprint reader at the back. By seeing the specs, we can say that it will be low-priced smartphone.

This is all that we know so far about the phone. We will get more official information abut the phone in the coming. Till then stay tuend for more updates.

