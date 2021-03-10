OPPO A15s is Available in Pakistan For PKR 25,999

OPPO has launched its affordable smartphone, A15s, back in December. However, the phone has made its way to Pakistan. OPPO A15s is Available in Pakistan at a very reasonable price. The phone costs only Rs. 25,999. Let’s have a look at the key specs and see whether the price justify its specs.

First of all, the phone comes with an Android 10.0 operating system. The A15s has got a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor inside that will make it more powerful to use. Namely, it has an Helio P35 chipset. Moreover, the phone has a bigger 6.52 Inches screen to provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

Additionally, the hone has 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card. Moreover, the phone has come with a triple camera setup at the back. It has a 13 MP main camera and a pair of 2MP cameras. At the front, we see a 5 MP selfie camera for capturing photos and movies of your loved ones. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to detect any unauthorized person.

The A15s has a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a Non-removable Li-Po 4230 mAh battery. The phone can charge the battery with 10W charging. Additionally, it will be available in two colours – Dynamic Black, Fancy White.

