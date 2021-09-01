Today, OPPO introduced secretly a new A-series budget-friendly smartphone Oppo A16 in Pakistan. There are currently no Oppo A16 in the shops, but we can expect its availablity soon in market. Check here more details and specs of smartphone.

The successor to OPPO A15 come with a basic, and attractive sleek design. It is chamfered with its 3D shell of polycarbonate. Oppo introduces new A16s, all of them frost-proof and fingerprint-resistant in Pearl Blue, Crystal Black, and Space Silver. The smartphone has built the lightest, only weighted 190g

OPPO A16 Smartphone with Attractive Design and Strong Battery Launches in Pakistan

In a back mounted camera setup, three cameras and an LED flash are fitted. It has primary camera of 13MP wide and the two others come with 2MP lenses. There is no special night mode available to OPPO A16. But portrait and bokeh modes are supported on the app. Within the frame, the power button serves as the fingerprint sensor.

It has a good display of 6.52″ IPS LCD with low contrast, 720P resolution, and 269 PPI pixel density. This display is not protected by Corning Gorilla Glass but it has a beautiful setup. An 8MP front camera is included in the newly launched Oppo’s smartphone.

It’s supported by a powerful 5000 mAh battery, which is long-lasting. Oppo A16 offers a single charge for 21 hours of streaming and heavy usage. There is no fast charge support, however, the phones are geared to charge properly overnight, it slows down battery degradation. At the center of the phone is the MediaTek Helio G35 that will handle the software side.

OPPO A16 is available in a single version of 3GB+32GB. On this hardware, ColorOS 11 operates out of the box. There is also a 3.5mm audio port and a USB-C port. Oppo A16 will be available for Rs. 23,999 in Pakistan.

