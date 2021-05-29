OPPO A series was a big hit because of its entry-level smartphones. Last year we saw OPPO a15 and A15s. Now it’s time for its successor. According to the latest reports, OPPO is working on A16. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders and also bagged some certifications as well. The A16 was certified by the FCC as well as relevant authorities in Singapore, China, and India.

OPPO A16 will Launch with a 5,000mAh Battery

The certifications have revealed a bunch of features which includes a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charger in the box. Moreover, it will run ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The phone is in its initial rumours. We will get more information about it in the coming days. But if we have a look at the key specs of its predecessors, both phones share the same MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 2/3/4GB of RAM and 32/64/128GB of storage. Moreover, both have the same triple rear camera setup with a 13 MP main sensor and a couple of 2 MP fillers. The battery capacity of the A16 will be a solid improvement over the 4,230 mAh cells of its predecessors, let’s wait and see if other parts are going to be similarly enhanced.

