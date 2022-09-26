Oppo A17 Debuts With Helio G35 With Price Tag of $130

There had been a lot of rumors swirling about the highly anticipated Oppo A17 for many weeks. The all-new handset by the Chinese smartphone maker appeared in leaks over the weekend and the good piece of news is that it is official now. The newly introduced smartphone comes with a Mediatek chipset, a big battery, and dual cameras. Its key selling point is the back panel which has a leather-imitating texture giving it a very cool look.

Oppo A17 Is The New Member Of Oppo House

The Oppo A17 is built with a 6.56” LCD with HD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP f/2.2 selfie camera with fixed focus. On the other hand, it has a 50MP f/1.8 main camera and a 2MP depth sensor at the back. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek chipset that is Helio G35, matching the A16, A16s, and A16K. Moreover, the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM while storage is 64GB.

The all-new handset has no microSD card slot for memory expansion however, the Oppo A17 features dual SIM slots. It comes with a battery of 5,000 mAh capacity and it’s charged through a micro USB port. Other key specs include a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power key and ColorOS 12.1 skin based on Android 12. The leather back of the handset is available in the Lake Blue and Midnight Black colors. Let’s have a look at that:

The Oppo A17 Price is set to be $130 and is currently available in Malaysia for MYR599. The smartphone is also up for pre-orders in Singapore, but there had been no words regarding the pricing yet.

