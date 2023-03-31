Oppo A1x Goes Official With Dimensity 700 & 5000mAh Battery

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has recently introduced its budget-friendly phone in China dubbed the Oppo A1x. The point worth mentioning here is that it is a rebranded version of the Oppo A58x which launched back in December. There is no difference in the specs or features of both handsets. However, the only differences between the two Oppo Phones are the color options and pricing.
Oppo A1x Price, Specs & features
A1x comes with a 6.56-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. As per camera details, the back of the smartphone houses a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. In addition to that, there is a 5MP camera housed in the waterdrop notch as well at the front.
The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset. Moreover, it is paired with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB storage with support for microSD expansion. There is a 5,000 mAh battery to keep its lights on. The smartphone runs on the software Color OS 12.1 based on Android 12.
Oppo A1x color options include two colors – black and blue. The 6/128GB Oppo A1x Price is CNY 1,399 ($204) while the 8/128GB version will be up for sale at CNY 1,599 ($233). Let me tell you that the Oppo smartphone is already on open sale in China from Oppo’s official online store.
So, if you are looking for a budget-friendly handset, it is a good option. You can order your phone from Oppo’s official site. However, let me tell you that the handset is being launched in China right now. There has been no info regarding its global availability yet.
