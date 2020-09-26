After five years, OPPO is all ready to bring new A33 (2020), model. Back in 2015, the company has unveiled the A33 back. Now the company is planning to give it a refresh. The new A33 has appeared with the model code CPH2137 on Thailand’s NBTC. It has also appeared on other certifications including Indonesia’s TKDN and India’s BIS.

OPPO A33 (2020) Gets NBTC Certification

Unfortunately, the listings have not revealed any information regarding the specs of the phone. But it is clear that the new model will come with the far better and improved specs. In these five years, we have seen a variety of new products and innovations in the smartphone world. The technology is continuously making our life easier day by day. So, the coming phone will definitely come with demanding specs.

If we talk a quick glance on the previous model, the phone had come with the Snapdragon 410 SoC. It has a 5″ LCD of 960×540 pixel resolution. There was an 8MP primary on the back and a 5MP selfie shooter on the front. Moreover, it had a 2,400 mAh battery that charged through a microUSB port.

Seeing these specs, I can clearly say that the coming phone will be a mid-range phone and will come with improved specs in all department. We will definitely get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.