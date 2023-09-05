Oppo A38 Silently Goes Official With Some Promising Features

Last week, Oppo A38 surfaced online with a few details regarding it. Guess what? The Oppo Phone silently went official on the company’s website in the United Arab Emirates today. The predictions about the phone came out to be true as it boasts a 50 MP main camera. It is pertinent to mention here that the UAE has 5G in all major city areas across the country but still, Oppo launched this handset with a basic LTE-only chipset.

Oppo A38 Specs, Features & Price

The Oppo A38 comes with a 6.56” LCD with HD+ resolution and up to 90 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the handset has a 90 Hz touch sampling rate as well. If we talk about the camera department, the smartphone comes with a waterdrop notch for the selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor behind. In addition, there are two cameras on the back, however, only the main one seems useful. It is 50 MP with f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. On the contrary, the other one is a 2 MP depth sensor.

The Oppo A38 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85. It comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Let me tell you that the handset also boasts a microSD slot that enables up to 1 TB of extra storage. Oppo furnished the A38 with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. Moreover, it comes with basic PD (9V/1.5A). The best thing worth mentioning here is that Oppo AE division promised that the phone would get updates for 2.5 years. It is definitely a good thing as this is a phone on the more affordable end of the price spectrum.

Other notable features include dual SIM capabilities, a 3.5 mm audio jack, the latest Bluetooth 5.3, and all major GNSS standards. The Oppo A38 color options include Black and Gold. However, there has been no information on pricing or availability of the smartphone yet.

Check Out: Pakistan’s Businesses in Peril: Gallup Survey Uncovers Widespread Concerns (phoneworld.com.pk)