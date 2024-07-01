Oppo A3x Surfaces on Geekbench, Specs Revealed

The smartphone manufacturer Oppo is set to launch the A3 on July 2 and had already rolled out the A3 Pro in April. However, this isn’t the end as the company is going to launch another model in the A3 lineup, named A3x. Reportedly, the A3X has received certification from Thailand’s NBTC, indicating its forthcoming release.

As per the details, the Oppo A3x will be rolled out with model code CPH2641. There will be no 5G support which implies that it will be a more budget-friendly option in the A3 series. While the Thai certifying authority has not revealed the full specs of the A3x, some of them surfaced through the Geekbench listing.

The Oppo A3x will be powered by the Android 14 operating system and equipped with around 8GB of RAM, according to the Geekbench listings. Moreover, it will feature an octa-core Snapdragon processor with four cores clocked at 2.02 GHz and the other four at 2.11 GHz. The configuration indicates a balanced performance capability, appropriate for everyday tasks and moderate multitasking.

Specifications:

Operating System: Android 14

Android 14 Model Code: OPPO CPH2641

OPPO CPH2641 Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon Cluster 1: 4 cores @ 2.02 GHz Cluster 2: 4 cores @ 2.11 GHz

Octa-core Snapdragon RAM: 8GB

