Oppo A5 Pro Set to Enter Pakistani Market with Military-Grade Build & Smart AI Tools

Oppo is preparing to launch the A5 Pro in Pakistan, following its global debut in Malaysia last month. The smartphone has already been teased, and its local arrival is expected in the coming days. A key highlight of the A5 Pro is its exceptional durability. It features an IP69 water and dust resistance rating, making it one of the toughest devices in its price range. Oppo claims the phone has passed 14 military-grade tests, proving its ability to withstand drops and harsh conditions. The front glass is also shatter-resistant, offering added protection.

The A5 Pro doesn’t just focus on toughness—it also brings smart AI features. Powered by Oppo’s latest Color OS 15, the phone includes AI LinkBoost for better connectivity, AI GameBoost for smoother gaming, and AI Eraser 2.0 for editing photos. Moreover, the AI Portrait Retouching and AI Studio further enhance the user experience.

On the hardware side, the device features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness. However, given the market competition, the display may fail to impress the users and can be considered as one of the downsides of the phone. Moreover, it runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 chip, which is a rebranded version of the Snapdragon 662 coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

For photography lovers, the phone comes with a 50MP main rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor along with an 8MP selfie camera. Another highlight of the phone is its large 5800mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The design is clean and modern, with Olive Green being the standout color in promos. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner adds to security.

The launch date and price in Pakistan are still under wraps. More details are expected soon, so stay tuned with us!

