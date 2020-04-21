Oppo has launched a mid-range device called A52 in China. The phone comes with a huge battery 5,000 mAh. The camera section of the phone is consist of a four-camera setup and is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Oppo A52 launched with 5,000 mAh Battery

On the front of the phone, there is a 6.5-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 8MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout. The panel of the phone is 20:9 aspect ratio. The A52 phone has dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone’s back has L-shaped four-camera setup consists of a 12MP main shooter alongside an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and two 2MP modules, one for depth data and one for macro photography. Snapdragon 665 is there for better performance paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is expandable via microSD.

Oppo A52 is running on Android 10 out of the box with ColorOS 7.1. This new phone is available in two colour variants- black and blue. The price of the phone is CNY 1,599 ($225). Currently, the phone is only available in China and the company didn’t share any details on international availability. But we hope that soon the device will be available for purchase globally.

If we look at the specs and compare them with its price, then we can say that the company has done justice while deciding the price.

Recommended Reading: Enjoy Pakistan’s Biggest Musical Week with OPPO’s In-tertainment Nights