Oppo A53 available with new smart features

Oppo A53 is reached in the Global market, the device, the handset has a 5000mAH battery, and a Snapdragon 460 SoC to lead the show.

The brand did not take a formal launch case, silently launched the new entry into its lower-tier Smartphones. Overall, the device is fairly spec-ed and comes in two cool colors.

Oppo A53 specifications & Price

The Oppo A53 2020 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen (1 600×720 pixel) with a 90Hz refresh rate and the aspect ratio is 20:9. the Snapdragon 460 SoC, along with 4 GB of RAM, is operated by an octa-core. It can be expanded to 256 GB by a MicroSD card with 64 GB of internal storage.

Oppo A53 2020 has picked up camera specifications in contrast to other entry-level apps. The handset has a 12MP (wide) + 2MP (macro) + 3MP (depth) camera setup in addition to the fingerprint sensor. It has a 16 MP single sensor for selfies. A fingerprint scanner is on the back of the handset. Phone sensors include a speed indicator, a compass/magnetometer, a sensor of proximity, and a fingerprint sensor. The Oppo A53 2020 supports face unlock. It packs a battery 5000 mAh which can be charged rapidly 18W. The phone connectivity features include 4 G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3,5 mm audio jack, and USB Type C for charging and transfer of data.

The A53 2020 model is available until 26 August at a retail price of $169 for pre-order in Indonesia. Expected Price of Oppo A53 in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.

