



It seems like OPPO is planning to bring a number of smartphones on October 13. The company is planning to bring Q-series smartphones on that day. Now, another OPPO phone, A53s, is also going to launch on that day as well. The phone has appeared on Amazon DE. The listing includes a basic set of specs and some images revealing the design.

OPPO A53s Launch Date is Set to be October 13

First of all, the phone has a 6.5-inch, HD+ fast 90Hz display. The phone has a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging. Moreover, the phone has a triple camera setup at the back. It has a 13MP primary, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. Whereas, there is a 16MP selfies snapper. Additionally, the phone will come with a Snapdragon 640 chipset. It will have a 128GB of expandable storage.

The phone has also appeared on Flipkart with different memory configuration. Here are the pricing details of all the variants.

6GB/128GB for €175.

4GB/64GB will cost €150

We will surely get more official information about the phone tomorrow. Till then stay tuned for more updates. Do tell us in the comments section below what do you expect from the company to bring in the phone.

