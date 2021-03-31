Oppo A54 Officially Announced With Powerful 5000mAh Battery

The Oppo A54 has just made its debut in the international market. It is the latest smartphone in the mid-range with an Helio chip and a high-speed 18W charging rate.

The Chinese company Oppo has launched the device as a successor to the A31 model, launched in February 2021, rather than the A53 that was launched in August 2020. According to a report, Oppo PR manager Indonesia Aryo Meidianto stated: “Oppo A53 replaces Oppo A31 more effectively. The specifications are almost the same but have been significantly improved by its predecessor.”

There is a slight change in Selfie cameras as 16-megapixel selfie punch hole on the front in oppo A54, whereas it was 8 megapixel on the A31. The AI Beauty 2.0 camera will also give excellent selfie pictures. The fingerprint scanner installed on the A54 is another improvement in the new device. The device has a 6.51″ HD+ screen and a triple camera module on the backside with the specifications of a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP lens.

The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC along with a RAM of 4GB and a 128GB internal storage is featured in the device. It is packed with a 5000mAh strong battery which supports a quick charging of up to 18W. Further specifications include the IPX4 water resistance and ColorOS 7.2 custom skin running on Android 10. Initially, the device will be available on sale from 1st April 2021 in Indonesia at the price of $186 (approximately 28,000) in two colors: the Starry Blue and the Crystal Black. Soon, the device will hit the global market.

Oppo A54 Specifications

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 Chipset: Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)

Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) OS: Android 10, ColorOS 7.2

Android 10, ColorOS 7.2 Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display: LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.51 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 60 Hz

Memory: RAM: 4 GB Internal: 128 GB

Camera Primary: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Selfie: 16 MP

Connectivity: LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery: 5000 mAh (18W fast charging)

