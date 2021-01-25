OPPO A55 5G Launched in China with Massive 5,000mah Battery

In the Chinese market, Oppo A55 5G has been introduced as the company’s most recent smartphone. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM in the Oppo A55 5G. The handset is equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery with a water drop. It is provided with a 3,5mm audio jack and a USB Type C port. The Oppo A55 5G is packed with a triple camera module at the rear. It has a main rear camera of 13 megapixels.

Checkout: Oppo Reno5 Pro Might Soon Come to Pakistan

Oppo A55 5G Specifications & Features

The dual-SIM Oppo A55 5G runs on the ColorOS 11 Android 11 in comply with the standards. The HD+ 6.5 inch LCD with a waterdrop-style notch is features in device. The handset has an 88.7 screen-to-body ratio, a refreshing rate of 60 Hz, a color gamut of 71 percent NTSC, and a density of 269 pixels and an exceptionally brightness of 480 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC combined with 6GB RAM powers the handset. Internal capacity is 128GB with the possibility of further data expansion (up to 1TB).

In terms of imaging, the Oppo A55 has a triple rear camera design with a 13-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Rear camera modes include Night Scene, Professional, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-Lapse, Slow Motion, Super Text, Ultra-Clear, and more. Up to 10x optical zoom is also supported. It has an 8-megapixel F/2.0 selfie camera in front. Selfie camera mode including Panorama, Portrait, Night-Scene, Time-Lapse, AI ID Photo, etc.

Show Some Love! <3



Audio jack with 3,5 mm, WI-FI 5, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C port are available in the Oppo A55 package for 5,000 mAh battery. The handset measurements are 163.9×75.7×8.4mm and weigh 186 grams. There is also a fingerprint reader on the side of the phone.

New Device Price

Device with 6GB RAM +128GB, the new Oppo A55 5G is available at CNY 1,599 for approximately Rs. 40,000 in China. The color choices are in Brisk Blue and Rhythm Black. The device is available through several Chinese online retailers.

Alos Read: OPPO Trademarks Reno5’s Design Making it an Embodiment of Style and Fashion