OPPO unveiled its A57 model back in 2016 with the Snapdragon 435 SoC. Now about six years later, the company expand this series by introducing the A57 4G, A57 5G, A57s, and A57e. Now, the company is planning to launch the successor of this series, A58. The upcoming OPPO A58 has appeared in the latest leak revealing its specs and design.

OPPO A58 Specs and Images Revealed in New Leaks

According to the leaks, the upcoming phone will use the Dimensity 700 SoC. Moreover, it will pack a 6.56″ HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will run ColorOS 12.1 out of the box. Interestingly enough, the phone will come with three memory options – 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

Furthermore, the upcoming OPPO A58 will feature an 8MP selfie camera. At the back, the phone will have a 50MP primary camera using a Samsung sensor There will be a secondary 108MP camera as well. This is probably the first phone to use a 108MP sensor for its secondary camera instead of the primary unit. Or it could just be a typo.

Additionally, the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Other key specs of the phone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 3,880 mAh battery with 33W charging support. The smartphone will come in three colours – Tranquil Sea Blue, Breeze Purple, and Starry Sky Black. OPPO has not revealed any information regarding this phone yet. There are also no words about its price and launch date. We will get more details about it in the coming days. So stay tuned.

