oppo A5i Pro 5G is Now Official with Dimensity 6300 and 6,000 mAh Battery

oppo has officially launched the A5i Pro 5G in Malaysia. This new model comes as an upgrade to the A5i and A5i Pro that were introduced in the Philippines earlier this year. The major difference is that the latest version supports 5G connectivity, making it more future-ready.

The Oppo A5i Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch LCD display. The screen offers a resolution of 720×1604 pixels. It also supports a 120 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. With a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, the screen is bright enough for outdoor use. To keep the display safe, Oppo has added Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. This ensures smooth performance for daily tasks and casual gaming. The device packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This combination provides plenty of speed and space for apps, games, and files.

One of the key highlights of this phone is its massive 6,000 mAh battery. Oppo has added support for 45W fast wired charging. This means you can quickly power up the large battery without waiting too long. The company also promises that the battery will retain 80% of its health even after five years of use, making it reliable for the long term.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo A5i Pro 5G features a 50 MP main rear camera. Along with it, there is a 2 MP monochrome sensor that helps with details and depth. On the front, users get an 8 MP selfie camera, suitable for video calls and social media pictures.

Oppo has not ignored traditional features. The phone still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which many users prefer for wired earphones. It is available in two attractive colours: Breeze Blue and Midnight Purple.

The device is priced at MYR 799 in Malaysia. That roughly equals $188. Buyers who purchase the phone from Oppo’s official online store before September 16 will also receive a free one-year extended warranty. This adds more value to the purchase.

The phone has been designed to be tough and durable. It measures 165.71 x 76.24 x 7.99 mm and weighs 194 grams. The A5i Pro 5G carries an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is also MIL-STD-810H certified, which means it can handle shocks and drops better than regular smartphones.

Overall, the Oppo A5i Pro 5G is a strong addition to Oppo’s lineup. It combines a huge battery, 5G support, and a durable design at an affordable price. With its reliable performance and long-lasting battery, the device looks like a good option for users who want value for money.