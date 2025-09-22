OPPO A6 Pro and A6 Pro 5G Likely to Arrive in Pakistan This Month with Expected Prices Revealed

OPPO appears set to expand its footprint in Pakistan’s highly competitive smartphone market with the launch of the A6 Pro series, a mid-range lineup consisting of the OPPO A6 Pro and the A6 Pro 5G. The series, recently unveiled internationally, is expected to arrive in Pakistan later this month, according to industry sources.

The A6 Pro 5G has been listed with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display offering FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is backed by a 7000mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging, a combination that positions it strongly for users demanding long endurance with quick recharging. It is also expected to feature IP69 water and dust resistance, a rare durability standard in this segment.

Under the hood, the device may ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, with configurations of 8GB or 12GB RAM. A 50MP main camera supported by secondary AI-driven features is tipped to headline the photography setup.

The standard OPPO A6 Pro is expected to share many of these features, including a high-refresh AMOLED display and a 50MP main sensor, though with a slightly smaller battery capacity, likely in the range of 5800–6000mAh.

Expected Price in Pakistan

While OPPO has not yet confirmed pricing, analysts expect the A6 Pro to debut between PKR 55,000 and PKR 65,000, while the 5G model could command a higher price, possibly between PKR 68,000 and PKR 78,000.

These ranges would place the series directly against popular rivals in the mid-range category, including offerings from Xiaomi’s Redmi Note line, Samsung’s Galaxy A-series, and Realme’s number series.

Industry watchers say OPPO’s focus on large batteries, fast charging, and 5G capability is likely to resonate with Pakistani users, particularly younger consumers seeking performance and connectivity without crossing into premium flagship pricing.

Launch Timeline

Local distributors indicate that the series is expected to reach the Pakistani market by the end of September, though an exact launch date has not been confirmed.

If launched within the projected price range, the OPPO A6 Pro series could strengthen OPPO’s presence in the mid-range segment and appeal to consumers looking for a balance of affordability, durability, and future-ready technology.