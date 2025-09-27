OPPO A6 PRO LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN WITH LARGEST 7000mAh BATTERY AND PRO SMOOTH PERFORMANCE

OPPO, the global leader in smartphone devices, has launched the much-anticipated OPPO A6 Pro in Pakistan, setting a new benchmark for the A-series with Pro Power, Pro Smooth performance, and Pro Waterproof protection.

Designed for users who demand uncompromised endurance and fluid everyday experiences, the A6 Pro combines a massive 7,000 mAh battery, best-in-class 4G+ connectivity, 120Hz AMOLED display and OPPO’s most advanced cooling system to date.

The launch event brought together leading tech KOLs, OPPO executives, partners, and media. Attendees enjoyed in-depth briefings, live durability demonstrations, and hands-on time in the experience zone.

Pro Power: 5-year durable 7000 mAh battery

OPPO A6 Pro features the largest 7,000 mAh battery supported by 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge. Whether it’s long commutes, marathon gaming sessions, or cross-country travel, the A6 Pro ensures reliable all-day power without compromise. The A6 Pro powers up to 100% in just 61 minutes and delivers up to two full days of use on a single charge.

Not only this, with OPPO A6 Pro you can “Charge Everything” With the OTG-connector wired reverse charging (5V 1.0A) that doubles the device as a power-bank phone that can share its energy with other smartphones, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, and IoT gadgets—perfect for road trips, outdoor shoots, or emergency top-ups.

Pro Smooth: 120Hz AMOLED Display & Best-in-Class 4G+ Connectivity

The A6 Pro is engineered for uninterrupted performance. AI LinkBoost 3.0 and built-in 4G+ network support intelligently select and accelerate networks, delivering stable connections even in crowded or weak-signal environments.

To sustain smooth performance, it includes the VC (Vapor Chamber) Cooling System, designed to keep the device cool even in Pakistan’s sweltering 40 °C heat. The smooth 120 Hz AMOLED visuals paired with MediaTek Helio G100 Mobile Platform and ColorOS 15, delivers flagship-level responsiveness across apps, games, and streaming.

Pro Waterproof: Rugged Yet Refined

Continuing the A-series tradition of durability, the OPPO A6 Pro boasts IP69 water and dust resistance and Military-Grade Shock Resistance. A unibody mid-frame, foam-sealed components, safeguard against everyday spills, sudden downpours, or accidental drops—delivering true Pro Waterproof confidence without adding bulk.

George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan, remarked: “Pakistani consumers value reliability and performance, and the OPPO A6 Pro delivers both in abundance. From its 5-year durable 7,000 mAh battery to its reverse-charging feature and cooling system tested to perform in 40-degree heat, this device keeps pace with our customers’ energetic lifestyles while offering the sleek, premium and durable design they expect from OPPO.”

Flagship Design, Premium Feel

Despite its robust build, the A6 Pro is sleek and stylish, measuring just 8 mm thick and weighing 188 g. A 93% screen-to-body ratio, ultra-thin bezels, and elegant colorways—Stellar Blue and Rosewood Red, offer a premium aesthetic that fits comfortably in any lifestyle.

Availability

The OPPO A6 Pro is available in two colors, Stellar Blue and Rosewood Red with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256 GB storage. It is now available for Pre-order through official OPPO retailers and OPPO online stores with exclusive offers.

From sunrise adventures to late-night gaming marathons, the OPPO A6 Pro is built to power every moment—Always be Pro with OPPO A6 Pro.

