Oppo A6s Launched in Pakistan — Specifications & Price Revealed

Oppo has launched the Oppo A6s in Pakistan, weeks after introducing the 4G variant in China. The smartphone arrives with a large battery, fast charging support, and a high refresh rate display, though its price positions it in a competitive segment of the local market.

The handset is currently available in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, priced at Rs 74,999.

The Oppo A6s features a 6.75-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ (720p) resolution and a peak brightness of 1,125 nits. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for smoother scrolling and improved touch response.

Despite the high refresh rate, the use of an LCD panel and 720p resolution at this price point may raise questions among buyers seeking sharper visuals. The fingerprint sensor is side-mounted within the power button.

The device runs Android 15 out of the box but does not ship with the latest ColorOS 16 interface.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 chipset, an entry-tier processor suited for everyday tasks. The Pakistani variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Oppo has integrated its Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine to enhance system responsiveness. A vapor chamber cooling system is also included to manage heat during extended usage.

Battery, Charging, and Cameras

A key highlight of the Oppo A6s is its 7,000mAh battery, supported by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The large battery results in a thickness of 8.61mm.

For photography, the device offers a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, a 16MP camera handles selfies. Additional features include dual speakers, NFC support, and an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

