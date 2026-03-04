The Oppo A6s Pro has been officially unveiled, adding yet another device to Oppo’s expanding A-series lineup. While the launch may not have arrived with much fanfare, the phone itself brings a few noteworthy features that help it stand out in the mid-range segment. Most notably, it introduces a high-resolution 50MP selfie camera and pairs it with a large battery and fast charging support.

At first glance, the A6s Pro appears very similar to the existing Oppo A6 Pro. In fact, the two devices share nearly identical hardware, with only minor differences between them. The most meaningful upgrade is found on the front of the phone, where Oppo has replaced the previous selfie camera with a new 50MP ultra-wide unit. This improvement is aimed at users who enjoy taking detailed self-portraits and group selfies, offering sharper images and a wider field of view.

Oppo A6s Pro Unveiled with 50MP Selfie Camera and Massive 7,000mAh Battery

On the back, the phone features a 50MP main camera accompanied by a 2MP secondary sensor. The primary camera is designed to deliver clear and detailed shots in good lighting conditions, while the secondary sensor assists with depth information. Although the rear camera setup remains unchanged from the A6 Pro, it continues to provide reliable performance for everyday photography.

Powering the Oppo A6s Pro is the MediaTek Helio G100 Max chipset, the same processor used in its predecessor. This chip is built to handle daily tasks, social media, streaming, and moderate gaming without difficulty. To maintain stable performance during extended use, Oppo has included a vapor chamber cooling system. This cooling solution helps reduce heat buildup and minimizes performance throttling, particularly during gaming sessions or heavy multitasking.

One of the standout features of the device is its massive 7,000mAh battery. With such a large capacity, users can expect extended usage time, potentially lasting well beyond a full day on a single charge. Despite the large battery, charging remains quick thanks to 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. This allows the phone to recharge rapidly, reducing downtime and adding convenience for users with busy schedules.

The front of the device is dominated by a 6.57-inch OLED display. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth scrolling and fluid animations. It also reaches up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness, ensuring good visibility even under strong sunlight. An in-display fingerprint scanner is integrated beneath the screen for secure and convenient unlocking, and stereo speakers enhance the overall multimedia experience.

In terms of durability, the Oppo A6s Pro carries an IP69K rating. This means it is resistant to dust, water submersion, and even high-pressure water jets, offering strong protection in challenging environments. Despite its large battery, the phone maintains a relatively slim profile at 8mm thick and weighs 190 grams, making it comfortable to hold.

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at BDT 39,990 in Bangladesh. Pre-order customers receive additional benefits, including a one-year extended warranty, a 90-day free replacement service, and an Oppo backpack. Overall, the Oppo A6s Pro delivers solid specifications with a particular focus on selfie photography and battery life.