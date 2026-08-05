Oppo A7 Pro Max Unveiled with Dual 50MP Cameras & 10,000mAh Battery; Expected Price & Pakistan Launch Timeline

Oppo has unveiled the A7 Pro Max in China, introducing a new A-series smartphone built around an unusually large battery, upgraded cameras, and a premium AMOLED display.

The phone’s headline feature is its 10,000mAh battery, the largest battery Oppo has ever put in a smartphone. It is paired with 80W wired fast charging, while the USB Type-C port can reportedly deliver 27W reverse wired charging, allowing the handset to charge accessories and other compatible devices.

Oppo says the battery was tested for approximately 1,500 charging cycles before its health dropped below 80 percent. It has also reportedly received certification indicating that the battery could retain reliable performance for up to seven years under specified testing conditions.

Despite the size of the battery, the A7 Pro Max measures approximately 8.57mm in thickness, making it relatively slim for a device with such a large power pack.

The phone also places greater emphasis on photography than previous A-series models. It features a 50MP main rear camera with optical image stabilization, designed to reduce blur in handheld photography and video recording.

On the front is another 50MP camera with a reported 100-degree field of view. The wider lens should make it easier to capture group selfies and include more of the background without moving the phone farther away. Both the front and rear cameras support video recording at up to 1080p resolution.

The display is a 6.78-inch flexible AMOLED panel offering a 1.5K resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits in selected areas. The higher refresh rate should provide smoother scrolling and interface animations, while an in-display fingerprint sensor handles biometric security.

Powering the handset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, supported by LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is available in three reported configurations:

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

12GB RAM with 256GB storage

12GB RAM with 512GB storage

The A7 Pro Max runs Android 16 with ColorOS 16 out of the box.

Durability is another major part of the device’s positioning. The handset reportedly carries an IP69K rating, offering protection against dust and high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. It has also received an SGS-backed 1.8-meter drop-resistance rating and has undergone long-term smoothness testing.

In China, the base 8GB/128GB model has been priced at CNY 2,199, equivalent to approximately Rs90,000 through direct currency conversion. The top-end 12GB/512GB version costs CNY 2,999, or roughly Rs123,000.

Direct currency conversions do not reflect the final Pakistani retail price because local taxes, distribution costs, PTA-related expenses, and Oppo’s regional pricing strategy can significantly affect the launch price.

Expected Price and Launch Timeline in Pakistan

Oppo has not yet confirmed the A7 Pro Max for Pakistan. However, its predecessor, the Oppo A6 Pro, was officially introduced in Pakistan in September 2025 with a 7,000 mAh battery, 80W charging, and a 50MP primary camera.

Based on the Chinese price, memory configurations, and the positioning of the previous model, the Oppo A7 Pro Max could launch in Pakistan at an estimated starting price of Rs 80,999 to Rs 90,999 for the base variant.

The 12GB/256GB version could be positioned between Rs 99,999 and Rs 115,999, while the top 12GB/512GB model may cost around Rs 115,999 to Rs 125,999, depending on taxes and the variants selected for the local market.

Since the A6 Pro reached Pakistan after its international introduction, the A7 Pro Max could follow a similar regional strategy. A Pakistani launch may therefore take place during the final quarter of 2026, potentially between October and December, although this remains an editorial estimate rather than an official schedule.

The A7 Pro Max appears designed for buyers who want more than extended battery life. Its dual 50MP cameras, 120Hz AMOLED display, strong durability ratings, reverse charging, and high-capacity storage options make it one of Oppo’s most feature-rich A-series devices so far.

However, buyers should note that Oppo’s official teaser confirmed the phone and its 10,000mAh battery before launch, while some detailed specifications initially appeared through leaks. Final regional specifications and availability may vary.

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Oppo A7 Pro Max Appears on Geekbench, Revealing Key Specs Ahead of Launch