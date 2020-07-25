OPPO has just unveiled the 5G version of its previously launched A72. The company has launched the A72 back in April, now OPPO A72 5G is finally here. There are many differences between the 4G and 5G variants.

First of all, the A72 5G has come with Dimensity 720 SoC. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, the phone has come with the 6.5″ FullHD+ display with a 90Hz screen.

OPPO A72 5G is Now Official with Dimensity 720 SoC

Surprisingly, the 5G version has come with downgraded camera specs. The 4G version features a total of five cameras. It has a 16 MP front camera and four cameras at the back comprising 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor units.

However, A72 5G has come a total of four cameras. It has an 8MP front camera and three cameras at the back. The back camera setup includes a 16MP primary, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth modules. Just like other smartphones these days, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Additionally, the A72 5G has a 4,040 mAh cell that draws power through a USB-C port at up to 18W. Other key specs of the OPPO A72 5G includes Android 10 out of the box with ColorOS 7.2, Dirac 2.0 sound enhancements and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The newly launched phone is available in three colours. As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, the phone will be available in just $270. The phone is up for pre-orders in China through the company’s official site. The official sales will begin on July 31. However, its availability in Pakistan is not known yet.

