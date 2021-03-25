Soon Oppo will introduce the two device to its A-series known as the A74 and A74 5G. Recently, Oppo A74 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 480 chipset, Qualcomm’s entry-level 5G-capable SoC.

The listing revealed that the A74 5G will come with 6GB of RAM but it is also to be expected that the other versions will also come when it goes on sale. Oppo A74 5G has a model number CPH2197 while the the model number of 4G A74 is CPH2219.

Oppo A74 5G Spotted on Geekbench

The powerhouse of the Oppo A74 5G will have a 5,000 mAh battery. It will run on Android 11 out of the box, with ColorOS 11 on top.

According to the pervious report that the 4G version of the OPPO A74 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, and will run on Android 11 on top of ColorOS 11.1. The handset will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout design. It also features an in-display fingerprint 3.0 scanner for better security. The OPPO A74 4G smartphone is said to be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge support.

The 4G version will have a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel camera sensor, accompanied by a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an LED flash. It houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera setup which sits underneath the punch-hole cutout design.

