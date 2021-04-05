Oppo A74 5G has been spotted on an Australian retailer’s website that revealed its price, specifications, release date, and images ahead of its official launch. The phone will be available in 4G and a 5G variant. The Oppo A74 5G will be available in black and silver colors as listed on the website. It will come with 128GB storage and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

The website also revealed the expected launch date which is April 13. The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A74 5G is running on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, as per the JB Hi-Fi listing.

Oppo A74 5G to Arrive on April 13

The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and comes with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Oppo A74 5G has a quad-rear camera setup that includes 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front of the phone, there is a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch cut out located at the top left corner of the screen.

Oppo A74 5G has the connectivity options that include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will have a support of fast charging.

