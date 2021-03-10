Recently, Oppo has released A73 and A73 5G and now getting ready to introduce the A74. The new report has now revealed that the Oppo A74 will come in 4G and 5G versions and the device also got several certifications..

From recent renders and specs of the device, we can assume that the phone will look similar to the upcoming OPPO F19 smartphone. According to mobielkopen.net, the OPPO A74 will launch in 4G and 5G versions while the 5G version will be available in two colors- Fluid Black and Space Silver. And the 4G version will also have two color variants- Prism Black and Midnight Blue.

Oppo A74 to be Available in 4G & 5G Versions

The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 48MP AI Camera etched beside the sensors. Oppo A74 5G smartphone will be running on on Android v10 (Q) operating system. The renders show that the phone is powered by Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) processor and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G – 7 nm Chipset. It has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Oppo A74 5G smartphone will have a IPS LCD display. According to the report, the phone measures 162.2 mm x 75 mm x 7.9 mm and weighs 175 grams. The screen resolution is 1080 x 2400 Pixels and 405 ppi pixel density. On camera front, users will get to experience a 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) camera and on the back of the phone, there is a camera with features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus.

The powerhouse of the phone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery. Connectivity features of the phone are WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte, and more.

