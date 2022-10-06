Oppo A77s Debuts With Snapdragon 680, 50MP Camera & Much More

Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo launched the A77 5G back in June. After that, a new 4G version of the handset made its way to the market in August. Today, Oppo has added a third member to the A77 series, dubbed Oppo A77s. Oppo A77s comes with many promising features. Let’s dig into it.

Oppo A77s Specs, Features & Price

The newly launched Oppo smartphone, A77s comes with a 6.56″ 90Hz LCD of HD+ resolution. The screen is further protected by Panda Glass and has a peak brightness of 600 nits. It is more than the typical brightness of 480 nits. In addition, the smartphone’s back panel sports the Fibreglass-Leather Design, which we’ve already seen on a few other Oppo phones. Isn’t it? The Oppo F21 Pro 4G has the same back panel which you can only get with the Sunset Orange version.

The Snapdragon 680 SoC powers Oppo A77s. Moreover, it runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box. In addition to that, it comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage onboard. The smartphone comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB. The point worth mentioning here is that the RAM can also be expanded by 5GB virtually using the handset’s internal storage.

If we talk about the camera department, the Snapdragon 680-powered smartphone comes with three cameras that include:

An 8MP selfie shooter on the front

A 50MP primary camera on the rear

A 2MP monochrome unit.

The A77s also flaunts a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Dual Ultra Linear Stereo Speakers with Dirac Sound. In addition to all this, it also has IP54 dust and water resistance, but you don’t get 5G connectivity. The Oppo A77s is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery charged through a USB-C port up to 33W. Oppo A77s seems a version of the Oppo A77 4G having a different chip and more RAM.

The Oppo A77s color options include Sunset Orange and Starry Black. A77s Price is set to be THB8,999 ($241/€242) and it will be sold in Thailand through online retailers. However, there have been no words regarding its availability in other markets.

