Oppo A80 5G Launched: High Price & Disappointing Specs!

The smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched the new A80 5G in the lower midrange segment. The A80 5G is priced at €299 (around PKR 90,000), making it a direct competitor of Samsung A25 5G.

Display & Design:

Oppo A80 5G features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It’s certainly a downside for the phone as most of its competitors offer AMOLED displays in this price range. The device has a punch-hole design at the front with a front camera housed in the center of the display. The phone comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Performance & OS:

The Oppo A80 5G runs on the Android 14 OS with ColorOS 14 as the Android skin. In terms of performance, the phone is equipped with the Dimensity 6300 5G, which is a budget chipset. The company could have used a better chipset compared to its price range.

Memory:

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Camera:

The rear camera includes a 50 MP main sensor along with a 2 MP secondary lens and an LED flash. On the front side, there is an 8 MP camera for selfie lovers. The company should have offered a better camera at this price point.

Battery:

One of the standout features of the Oppo A80 5G is its large 5,100 mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging.

Our Verdict:

The Oppo A80 5G, while offering 5G connectivity, 120Hz refresh rate, and a large battery falls short in several key areas for its price range. The device’s IPS LCD display and budget Dimensity 6300 chipset are disappointing, especially when competitors like Samsung offer AMOLED displays and more powerful processors at similar prices.

