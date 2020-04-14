We have already reported that OPPO is planning to launch the A92s very soon. The phone has appeared in some rumours. Now, OPPO A92s Shines on TENAA Revealing These Key Specs. Let’s have a look at the specs revealed by TENAA.

The upcoming phone will launch with 5G connectivity and 120Hz refresh rate. The TENAA listing has revealed the images of the phone. The phone has a very unique design of the square camera setup at the back with four shooters and an LED flash inside.

The CPU of the phone has eight cores – four of them are Cortex-A76, the other four are Cortex-A55. The phone will have three memory variants including 6/8/12GB RAM. On the other hand, there are two storage options; 128GB or 256GB. It means there will be plenty of combinations.

Moving forward, on the back, there will be 48MP main shooter + 8MP snapper + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro shooter. Furthermore, the phone will have dual-punch holes including a 16MP main camera and 2 MP shooter. Other specs include a 6.57” LCD with 1080p resolution. The battery capacity of the phone is 3,890 mAh.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know about the A92s. But we will get more information in the coming days.