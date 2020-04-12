We know already that OPPO is soon going to release the Ace 2. However, it may not be the only phone to launch on April 13. There is also another phone in the new leaks that will launch alongside the Ace 2. A new OPPO A92s has spotted on both an official-looking poster, as well as an MIIT certification page. The certification has confirmed to us that the phone is actually coming. Let’s have a looks the specs of the phone first.

OPPO A92s to Launch Alongside Ace 2

The upcoming phone will come with a 120Hz display. Also, it will be a 5G phone. The rumours also claim that it will be quite an affordable one. Moreover, the certification has revealed that the phone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset. Also, it will have a 6.57-inch LCD display.

Other specs include LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. The phone will have a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Furthermore, the phone will come with a quad-camera setup. The setup will include a 48MP Sony IMX586 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, it will also come with a dual-selfie camera – 16MP Sony IMX471 and 2MP depth sensor.

The Ace 2 will reveal tomorrow. So, we will definitely get more information tomorrow.