OPPO A93 5G Specs, Price, and Design Revealed

OPPO has introduced the A93 last October. Now, the company is planning to bring the 5G variant of the device. OPPO A93 5G has appeared on China Telecom with its specs, images, and price. The upcoming phone looks different from its 4G sibling. It sports a curved screen with a punch hole for a single camera and has rear cameras housed inside a rectangular island.

Moreover, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC. It will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage onboard. A93 5G will feature a 6.5″ FullHD+ screen. The phone is expected to come with an AMOLED panel just like its 4G model. Also, it will run Android 11.

For photography, the phone will come with a total of four cameras on board. It will have an 8MP selfie shooter and a 48MP primary camera on the back joined by two 2MP units (likely depth and macro).

Additionally, the phone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery with up to 18W charging support. The other key highlights of the phone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB-C port. Moreover, it will come in Aurora, Dazzling Black, and Elegant Silver colours.

The phone is expected to launch on January 15 with the expected price of $340. The phone will initially launch in China then it will move forward to other countries including Pakistan.

