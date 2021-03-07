Last October, OPPO has announced the A93 with an Helio P95 SoC and 6.43″ AMOLED screen. And today the company has unveiled its successor called A94. OPPO A94 has also launched with an Helio P95 SoC and packs a 6.43″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen like its predecessor. However, there are some differences as well. Let’s have a look at other specs.

OPPO A94 Goes Official with Helio P95 SoC

The phone runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box. The phone is 7.8mm thin, weighs 172 grams. The A94 has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card.

For photography, the OPPO A94 comes with a total of five cameras. At the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie shooter inside the screen. At the back, the phone has a quad-camera setup. It has a 48MP primary camera along with ultrawide, macro, and monochrome units.

Unfortunately, OPPO hasn’t specified the megapixel count of the ultrawide, macro, and monochrome modules. But if we make a guess, then it could have an 8MP ultrawide camera and a pair of 2MP macro and monochrome cameras.

Furthermore, the phone comes with Monochrome Video, AI Color Portrait Video, and Dual-View Video features. It also features AI Scene Enhancement 2.0, which automatically recognizes 20 types of scenes and enhances their colour and saturation.

The A94 has a 4,310 mAh battery with 30W charging. The other specs include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, and in-display fingerprint scanner. It is available in two colours – Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple. OPPO has not revealed its pricing and availability yet.