OPPO is gearing up to launch one of the most powerful A-series smartphones, the A98. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Most A-series smartphones are budget-friendly. However, the upcoming model will be an upper mid-range. Anyhow, the latest leak has also revealed the key specs of the OPPO A98 which also hint that the phone will be a bit costly.

OPPO A98 Specs Leak Ahead of Launch

The latest leak has revealed that the upcoming phone will feature a punch-hole display with curved edges. The leak revealed that the phone will come with the highest megapixel count camera and the fastest wired charging.

Check Also: Oppo Reno9 Will Boast Snapdragon 778G & 12GB RAM

The phone will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. Moreover, the screen will offer up to 2160Hz PWM dimming. The handset will offer a high screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, the phone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile platform. Unfortunately, we currently are not sure about its RAM and storage capacity.

One of the prominent features of the phone will be its 108-megapixel camera on the back. The details about its other cameras are not clear yet. Anyhow, the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

The company will initially launch this phone in China. Later on, it will roll out to other markets as well. Some reports are also claiming that the company is also planning to launch the Reno 9 series in November in China. Some other reports are also saying that the company will announce the Find N2 and Find N Flip devices in December as well. OPPO has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will surely have more information about it in the coming days. So, stay tuned.

See Also: OPPO to launch its foldable phone soon with a bigger battery