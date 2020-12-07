OPPO about to Launch F17 in Two Vibrant Colours Setting New Trends this Season

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announced that the all-new OPPO F17 will be launched exclusively on Daraz on 9th December 2020 and in stores on 12th December 2020.

With the recent launch of OPPO F17 Pro, the brand will soon be bringing the OPPO F17 in two colours Navy Blue and Dynamic Orange to the Pakistani market with some features specially designed to meet the current trends and needs of the local consumers in the country. Its leather-like back cover, which is integrated into the body, provides a sense of novelty and luxury while really giving users a way to elegantly stand out. The limited-edition Orange OPPO F17 has some exciting offers for the people, which the brand will be revealing soon. The OPPO F17 Pro received great acclaim from young consumers for its super-fast and trendy design. The new edition is also set to win hearts with its trendy design and colour, setting a fashion trend in the smartphone industry.

With ColorOS 7,2, the new smartphone is expected to be a trendsetter with its unique colour and high-end features. The simple yet elegant design lets the trendsetting generation express themselves and stand out without being too flashy. OPPO F17 combines innovative power-saving with patented Flash Charge to make sure both ends are covered. F17’s 4015mAh battery (typical) uses a 30W VOOC Flash Charge, which allows for a full charge in just 56 minutes, or 72% in only 30 minutes. OPPO’s RAM+ anti-lag and OF2FS optimize speed and performance by efficiently expanding the available memory in the system and improves the storage performance while alleviating lag caused by system aging. With a quad-camera setup and features like AI Beautification 2.0 and Night Mode, taking pictures will get fun and easy.

While the stage is being set for what is yet to come, stay tuned for more amazing OPPO F17 features that will be revealed by the brand.