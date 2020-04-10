It is to be expected that Oppo will launch the Ace 2 5G on April 13, and it also seems that the company is all set to introduce the device on the due date officially. We are continuously seeing the teasers of the phone on different platforms and now the mobile manufacturer has posted some more details about the specs. The recent post has highlighted that the Oppo Ace 2 will have a display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Oppo Ace 2 5G to Come with a 90Hz display

The image posted by Oppo on Weibo shows that the phone will have second-generation 4D vibration and 4D internal cooling which we usually see in gaming smartphones such as we found them in Black Shark 3, nubia Red Magic 5G, or the ROG Phone II. But, Oppo VP Brian Shen has given the confirmation that it is not a gaming phone.

Shen explained that the phone’s high-ended specs can make it an ideal phone for the gamers as they can play online games without any distraction.but it is a regular phone that can take photos, look nice, and comes with smooth performance.

TENAA has already revealed the specs of Ace 2 specs that says the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with a 5G modem. The users will be able to charge the phone with a 65W fast-charging.

