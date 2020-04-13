Right on schedule, OPPO has revealed the Ace2. We have already got so many rumours before the launch. Now the phone is finally here giving us more accurate information about the phone. The phone has come with 5G connectivity and the fastest wireless charging with new AirVOOC charger. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

OPPO Ace2 is Now Official with Snapdragon 865

The newly launched smartphone has come with a 6.5-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. It has come with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also has a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner to house a 16MP selfie camera.

Around the back, you will see a quad-camera setup. The back camera setup includes a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth helper.

Furthermore, the phone has come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. It has come in two memory variants – 8/12GB RAM. There is also two storage options; 128/256 GB.

Moreover, the phone has a powerful 4,000mAh battery which supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast wired charging. In the software department, we will see Android 10 out of the box with ColorOS 7.1 on top. Other specs include Wi-Fi 6 and NFC and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Additionally, the phone will be available in purple, grey and silver colours. The pricing detail is as follow;

8/128GB model will cost $565

8/256GB model will cost $625

12/256GB variant will be available in $650

The phone will go on sale starting from April 20. Unfortunately, the international availability detail is not confirmed yet.