Oppo Air Glass is an aR Monocle that Snaps onto Your Glasses

Every time, OPPO unveils smart glasses at its INNO Day events, so it does today too. The Oppo Air Glass is an assisted reality (aR) device that snaps onto specially-designed frames and uses a micro projector to overlay different kinds of information directly in front of your eyes.

The Air Glass comes in White or Black and is made of two parts – the frame, which houses the components, like the Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform chipset, and the lens.

Then there’s the monocular waveguide and a self-developed Spark Micro Projector that uses micro-LED technology to project information through the five-element glass lenses. The projector is among the most compact in the industry at just 0.5cc. The micro-LED technology allows the projector to reach high brightness levels despite its tiny size.

Oppo’s Air Glass has a custom-made optical diffraction waveguide with two display modes – 16-level greyscale and 256-level grayscale, which can deliver up to 1400 nits in average brightness so that the information remains visible in different lighting conditions.

You can control what’s overlaid through the Air Glass by touch, voice, hand motion (when paired with an Oppo Watch 2), or head movements. For example, a nod or a shake of the head can be used to open and close notifications.

Oppo Air Glass can show a variety of applications, like Weather, Calendar, Health, Navigation, or Teleprompter, which allows you to do a presentation practically anywhere.

There’s a translation function built-in, which enables cross-cultural communication between two people wearing Air Glass. Mandarin Chinese – English two-way translation will be available out of the box. Mandarin Chinese – Japanese and Korean will come at a later point.

The Oppo Air Glass will launch in China in Q1 of 2022. It will be available in White or Black with a choice of two frames – a silver half-frame and a black full-frame.

Air Glass will require the Smart Glass app, which is available on the Oppo Watch 2 and any Oppo smartphone, running ColorOS 11 or above.

