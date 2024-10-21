OPPO Announces A3 Pre-Orders at a Fun-Filled Picnic with Amazing Offers

OPPO, has introduced OPPO A3, designed to bring premium style, exceptional durability, and powerful performance into your everyday life. The OPPO A3 is now available for pre-order in Pakistan starting from October 19th, with the 6GB/128GB model priced at PKR 49,999 and the 6GB/256GB model at PKR 57,999. Available at OPPO official outlets nationwide, customers who pre-order OPPO A3 can enjoy gifts worth up to PKR 3,000 and a chance to win cashback on their entire purchase.

OPPO announced the pre-order for OPPO A3 in a fun-filled picnic hosted by OPPO PK Ollie, where OPPO fans gathered in an interactive and vibrant atmosphere. Guests were treated to delicious food, games, and engaging activities while experiencing the OPPO A3 firsthand. It provided a unique opportunity for fans to interact with the brand, fostering a closer connection. Attendees praised the OPPO A3 for its sophisticated design, luxurious feel, seamless performance, and impressive durability, making the event a memorable experience for everyone.

The OPPO A3 combines premium style with practical functionality. It comes in the stunning Starlight White and boasts a feather light 168-gram body with a 7.68mm ultra-slim design, making it effortlessly portable. Its 2D flat back cover, 2.5D curved screen, and stylish camera design further enhance its elegant, high-end aesthetic. The OPPO A3 isn’t just about looks; it’s a smartphone built to enhance the overall user experience. the device’s ultra-bright 1000-nit display and 90Hz refresh rate provide crisp visuals and smooth scrolling, even under direct sunlight. While its 50MP ultra-clear rear camera ensures users can capture memories in vivid detail.

With military-grade shock resistance, IP54 rating and enhanced touch accuracy on wet screens OPPO A3 guarantees advanced protection and smooth usage during spills or light rain. Equipped with a long-lasting battery, 45W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge, and the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen1 processor, the OPPO A3 delivers a reliable and high-performance experience.

Head to the selected OPPO outlets and Pre-order your OPPO A3 now to get exciting prizes and an exclusive chance to get cashback on your purchase. Selected OPPO outlets include Mujahid Road in Sialkot, Hall Road in Lahore, OPPO Flagship Store Blue Area in Islamabad, Rania Mall and Niazi Plaza in Rawalpindi, Star City Mall and Gulshan-e-Hadeed in Karachi, Liaqat Chowk in Sahiwal, UCH Sharif and Alkarim Plaza in Bahawalpur and OPPO Outlet in Gujrat City. For more information visit OPPO Pakistan official website.

