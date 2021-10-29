OPPO Becomes First Phone Brand to Support Telenor Pakistan’s VoLTE services in the country

By seamlessly integrating Voice over LTE (VoLTE) into its models, OPPO and Telenor Pakistan are taking the country towards the future of cellular technology. OPPO will be the first smartphone brand to fully support VoLTE by Telenor Pakistan.

VoLTE is the latest Long-term evolution technology which gives users the chance to make calls via 4G data instead of the usual 2G or 3G connection. This is possible due to Telenor Pakistan’s strong and advanced IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) core network, which allows a seamless switch from data usage to voice calls without affecting the quality of both the optics. A VoLTE supported phone assures a higher quality in voice calls even during mobile data usage. The technology is a great leap in the advancement of Pakistan’s telecom industry and has revolutionized voice calls.

OPPO has always been a brand that believes in pushing boundaries and widening the horizon of telecom technology and by integrating Telenor Pakistan’s VoLTE into its phones, the brand is truly giving its customers what OPPO promised; a phone packed with the latest, cutting-edge features at a pocket-friendly price.

VoLTE eradicates the need for a traditional legacy network and instead relies on advanced technology, resulting in a much more tailored user experience and a plethora of add-on services. It also assures flawless and clear calls while the user is using LTE or 4G, so now users don’t need to compromise on internet or audio quality.

OPPO is one brand that truly believes in offering users the latest technological experience and is encouraging the step towards telecom advancement.

Telenor Pakistan’s VoLTE services will be available on multiple OPPO models, including OPPO A15, OPPO A92, OPPO F11, OPPO F17 and the OPPO Reno Series; so consumers can enjoy the benefits VoLTE and also take advantage of OPPO’s countless power-packed features.